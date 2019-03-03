Water level rises to 301 feet at Hub Dam

HUB: The ongoing spell of rains in Balochistan has led to increase in water level to 301 feet at the Hub Dam on Sunday.

According to the sources, the prevailing water level at the dam was enough for providing to Karachi for six months. They said that around 70 mn gallons of water on daily basis could be provided to Karachi.The dam reservoir was still receiving the inflow from the catchment area, the sources added.

Earlier, a deadly weather system brought with it heavy rains and snowfall in the province on March 2. Koshan, Khuzdar, Lasbela, Mastung, Qila Abdullah and other areas experienced heavy downpour. Keeping in view the heavy rains, the provincial government had declared emergency in Qila Abdullah and sought army’s help.

The recent spell of rainfall in the catchment area of Hub Dam in Balochistan and Sindh, had increased the water level at the lake of the dam by 20 feet on February 22.

The irrigation department officials had said that the water level at the dam’s reservoir has reached to 298 feet, 20 feet above the level measured before the rain.

