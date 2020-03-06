Asad Umar announces completion of 20 water reservoir projects in 2020

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar on Friday announced that 25 water reservoir projects would be completed during the ongoing year, ARY NEWS reported.

The government has already utilized 42 percent of the funds earmarked for the water resources’ projects that is upto Rs 20 billion during the eight months of this year, said the federal minister while chairing a meeting to review projects of the water resources ministry.

The meeting was also attended by chairman Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) and officials from water resources and planning ministries.

Asad Umar said that the government is committed towards timely approval and completion of the projects.

The federal minister directed to improve the rate of spending on the uplift projects and said that the government has already broken six-year record of the spending on uplift projects.

“We have utilized 39 percent of the funds earmarked for the development projects during the first eight months of the fiscal year,” he said.

On February 09, Asad Umar vowed to complete the K-IV water project on a priority basis.

K-IV is important water project for Karachi and the federal government was taking measures to complete it on a priority basis, said Asad Umar while addressing a ceremony in Lyari.

Read More: PM to inaugurate flyover projects in Karachi, says Asad Umar

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will take important decisions on ongoing inflation in the country this month. ” PM Khan has ordered an inquiry and announced to take action against all those found involved behind prices hike.”

Asad Umar further said that Pakistan Tehreek-Insaf (PTI) was fully aware of the problems being faced by Karachiites. He said that the incumbent government is ready to work with any party for the welfare projects. “No politics will be carried out on development and welfare projects.”

