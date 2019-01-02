Water Resources Ministry awarded contract for Mohmand dam on merit: Vawda

KARACHI: In response to the Public Accounts Committee (PAC)’s allegations on the Ministry of Water Resources, Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Wednesday responded that his ministry had awarded contract for construction of Mohmand dam on merit, ARY News reported.

“The contract is open for investigation, however you want it. The National Engineering Services Pakistan (NesPak) has already looked into the matter and confirmed that it was given on merit,” Faisal Vawda said in a press conference adding that he was not responsible for anything, if any, that happened prior to his taking charge of the ministry.

He said auction for the contract had already been decided before his taking over, therefore there was no need to make it controversial.

“The hostile elements desire to stop the dam’s construction,” he maintained.

He said he was not answerable to newly appointed PAC Chairman Shehbaz Sharif. He was only accountable before the prime minister and the judiciary, he said.

Faisal Vawda said neither he, nor any official from his ministry would go to the PAC on one-day notice.

At the same time, he expressed resolve to construct the dam prior to its prescribed time and complete it before its deadline.

This may be noted that the federal minister had abandoned the press conference without completing it.

