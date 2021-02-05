MUZAFFARABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) vice president Maryam Nawaz has said that the government and the opposition are on the same page on the Kashmir issue.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

She was addressing a public gathering in Muzaffarabad under the banner of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day.

“Though we have issues with the PTI government but we are united on the Kashmir issue.” Paying rich tributes to the martyrs of Indian occupied Kashmir and added that the struggle for the just right of self-determination will succeed soon InshAllah.

She criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan for not fighting the case of the people of Kashmir aggressively at the international forums.

Read more: President Arif Alvi reaffirms Pakistan’s unwavering support to Kashmiri people

Kashmir Solidarity Day is being celebrated across Pakistan and the Kashmiris living on both sides of the Line of Control and in the world to draw the world’s attention to the unabated state terrorism of Indian forces.

Comments

comments