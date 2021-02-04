We will order closure of PSM today, remarks CJP

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Thursday hinted that the Supreme Court will pass an order for closing down the Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) today, ARY News reported.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The top court was hearing a case on the promotions of the mill employees.

Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed said that mills that have been closed don’t need officers. “What those 439 officers are doing”, he asked and added these offices are nothing but a burden on the national treasury.

Remove all officers and then start sacking the employees, the top judge remarked.

The CJP held management of the Pakistan Steel Mills is responsible for its downfall.

Read more: Labour court hears PSM CEO plea seeking termination of more workers

The lawyer of the PSM apprised the court that the management of the PSM has been changed, to this the CJP asked will this convert the entity from loss-making to profitable? The PSM is having more employees against its need even today.

He remarked that the management worked together and took decisions that affected the mills. “Has the government launched any investigation against the management?”

Justice Ejazul Ahsan said that the employees of the mills are demanding promotion even when the PSM is closed. Secretary Industries and Production said that the process of privatization of the mills has entered an advanced stage. Read more: ECC approves golden handshake plan for PSM employees: sources The chief justice hinted that the court will close down the mills if the management refuses to improve their performance. He remarked that a short order will be issued later in the day.

Comments

comments