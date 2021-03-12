We have already won, Gillani says ahead of Senate chairman election

ISLAMABAD: Yousuf Raza Gillani, who is contesting the Senate chairman election as a joint candidate of the 11-party opposition alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), says he has already won the election.

“Everyone knows that we have already won,” he said when asked who will win the crucial Senate chairman election.

When a journalist asked him how come did he get elected as a senator from Islamabad despite the fact that the government had the required votes to get its candidate Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh elected, he said: “The government’s position was different at that time as there was a huge distance between the prime minister and members of Parliament, which benefited us.”

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has nominated Senator-elect Yousuf Raza Gillani and JUI-F general secretary Ghafoor Haideri as joint candidates for the Senate chairman and deputy chairman slots, respectively.

Whereas, the ruling PTI has fielded Sadiq Sanjrani and Mirza Muhammad Afridi for the coveted posts of Senate chairman and deputy chairman, respectively.

