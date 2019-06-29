Weather department forecasts rain for Karachi

KARACHI: Mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country while very hot in plain areas of Punjab and Sindh today.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Karachi, Malakand, Hazara, Kohat, Bannu divisions and Gilgil Baltistan.

It said temperature was recorded at 31 degree Celsius in the morning in Karachi, which is expected to climb to 34 degrees Celsius during the day. Humidity in the air was recorded at 65 per cent with partly overcast skies.

In the past 24 hours, the weather remained hot and dry in most parts of the country while very hot in plain areas of Punjab and Sindh.

However, rain with gusty winds and thunderstorm occurred at isolated places in Malakand division and Gilgit Baltistan.

The maximum temperature recorded in the country yesterday was 47 degrees Celsius in Dadu and Sibbi, followed by 45 degrees Celsius in Bahawalnager and Sukkur and 44 degrees Celsius in Shaheed Benazirabad, Jaccobabad, Rohri, Moenjodaro and Sargodha.

Comments

comments