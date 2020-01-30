Very cold weather forecast for Balochistan, KP, GB and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: The met office has predicted very cold weather in northern Balochistan, upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir on Thursday, ARY News reported.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country, according to the weather forecast.

Fog is likely to prevail in plain areas of Punjab during night hours.

Mainly cold and dry weather is expected in Balochistan while very cold in Quetta, Kalat and Ziarat. In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa very cold weather is expected in Peshawar, Mardan, Swabi, Chitral, Astore, Malamjabba, Dir , Kalam and Kurrum agency.

Moreover, extreme cold and dry weather is expected in Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir.

Dry weather with cool night is expected in Karachi today with minimum temperature 10 degree Celsius, Pakistan Meteorological Department said.

According to Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), current cold wave in the city will likely to persist till February 01.

Humidity will remain between 40 – 50 % in the city in morning, while 15 – 25 % in the evening today.

Rain occurred at isolated places in past 24 hours in Peshawar, Chirat, Malamjabba, Dir, Kakul, Takhtbai, Islamabad, Gujrat, Sialkot, Attock, Mangla, Jhelum, Chakwal Sahiwal, Gujranwala, Mandi Bahauddin, Rawalpindi and Kashmir.

Weather remained cold and dry elsewhere in the country.

Lowest minimum temperature recorded at Skardu -15°Celsius, Kalam, Bagrote, Parachinar -11°C, Astore, Gupis -10°C, Kalat -06°C, Malamjabba -05°C, Quetta -04°Celsius, Dir and Rawalakot -03°C.

