Weather in Karachi returns to normalcy as cyclone Vayu subsides

KARACHI: The weather of Karachi on Monday returned to normalcy as the cyclone Vayu system has lost its intensity, ARY News reported.

“System of cyclone Vayu has weakened, no area was affected”, the director MET said.

The temperature in Karachi likely to soar up to 37-degree centigrade with partially cloudy weather.

64 per cent humidity was recorded in the air at morning time, while the winds are blowing at 18km/hour in the city.

Meanwhile, mainly hot and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country during the next twelve hours.

However, dust-thunderstorm/rain with gusty winds is expected at isolated places in Sargodha, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Lahore, Mirpurkhas divisions and Kashmir.

Minimum temperature of some major cities recorded on Monday morning:

Islamabad twenty degree centigrade, Lahore twenty-nine, Peshawar twenty-three, Quetta twenty, and Muzaffarabad twenty-one Gilgit and Murree fifteen degree centigrade.

The cyclone had added to a constant temperature increase in the metropolis catalyzing a heat wave situation.

The mercury touched 40 degree celsius in Karachi in the past week, making it tough to travel especially during the day.

It may be noted that Keti Bandar’s protective embankment in Thatta district faced the pressure of waves caused by the cyclonic winds as it entered Karachi’s south.

Moreover, around 10 villages in the coastal area were submerged under the cyclonic waves, local sources said.

