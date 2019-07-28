Weather Office forecast heavy rainfall in Karachi on Monday

KARACHI: Pakistan Meteorological Department has predicted possible heavy rainfall in Karachi on Monday, ARY News reported.

Director General PMD Sardar Sarfaraz talking to ARY News said that Karachi will likely to receive heavy rainfall tomorrow.

According to the met department, weather in the city will be mainly cloudy on Monday and there will be chances of rain, wind-thunderstorm at afternoon or in the evening.

The port city received drizzle in some areas on Sunday morning including Meethdar, Kharadar, Tower, Saddar, University Road, Nazimabad, North Nazimabad, SITE and adjoining areas.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, there are chances of drizzle with overcast skies during the day.

The Met Office in its latest forecast has said that the spell of monsoon rains in Sindh will begin from Sunday (today) and will continue until Tuesday.

Isolated heavy falls are also expected in lower Sindh including Mirpurkhas, Thatta, Hyderabad and Karachi divisions in Sindh and Kalat and Makran divisions of Balochistan on Monday and Tuesday.

The PMD also warned of heavy falls that may generate urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta and Hyderabad divisions on Monday and Tuesday, while flash flooding in Kalat, Sibbi, Zhob divisions during the period.

Scattered rains or wind-thunderstorm with isolated moderate to heavy falls, are also expected in Sukkur, Larkana, Zhob, Sibbi and Naseerabad divisions during the period, weather alert said.

