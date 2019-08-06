Weather to remain partly cloudy in Karachi today

KARACHI: The Met Office has forecast partly cloudy weather in Karachi, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature to remain between 32 to 34-degree centigrade in the city.

Humidity in the air was recorded at 74 per cent in morning, which is blowing at 10 nautical miles per hour in the city.

Seasonal low lies over northeast Balochistan as weak monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea are penetrating upper and central parts of the country, the weather department said in its forecast.

Mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country today However, rain or wind-thunderstorm is expected at isolated places in Hazara, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala division, Islamabad, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir.

On Saturday, rainfall occurred at scattered places in Peshawar, Hazara, D.I khan, Kalat, Makran, Zhob, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Sargodha, Faislabad, D.G khan divisions and Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir regions.

Maximum rainfall recorded 31 mm at Malamjabba in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Maximum temperatures in the country were recorded 46°Celsius at Nokkundi, Dalbandin and Dadu 43°Celsius at Sibbi.

Comments

comments