Weather system to bring rain, snowfall in upper parts of country

QUETTA: A westerly weather system is present over western and upper parts of the country and expected to persist in upper parts till Wednesday morning, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in a weather report on Monday (today).

The Mercury is expected to drop in Karachi from the next 24 hours with blowing Siberian winds from the Northeast.

Met Office has informed that a westerly weather system has approached western and upper parts of the country from Sunday night and expected to persist in upper parts till the morning of Wednesday.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain and thunderstorm with snowfall over hills is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Qila Saifullah and Qila Abdullah in northern Balochistan on Monday and Tuesday, the met office said.

Rain with snowfall over the hills is also expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir, Chitral, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra and Abbottabad, from Monday to Wednesday due to the westerly weather system.

Rain with thunderstorm is also expected in Bannu, Kohat, Charsadda, Mardan, Peshawar, Kurrum, Dera Ismail Khan and Waziristan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, federal capital Islamabad, Potohar region, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Khushab, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sialkot and Lahore in Punjab from Monday (today) to Tuesday, the weather department said.

Murree and Galliyat may also receive rain and snowfall on Monday and Tuesday, according to the weather report.

