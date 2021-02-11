Wedding card inscribed with slogans in favour of farmers goes viral

NEW DELHI: A wedding card inscribed with slogans in favour of Indian farmers was making rounds on social media.

The card makes a demand to guarantee minimum support prices (MSP). “Kale kanoon vapas lo, MSP ki guarantee do,” the card reads.

“Ae bhole kisan, meri do baat le maan. Ek bolna le sikh, duja dushman le pehchaan,” it adds.

The wedding card which was originally posted by Twitter user Shivam Ishwara was reposted by renowned actor Sushant Singh.

It is pertinent to mention here that thousands of farmers have been protesting at the borders of Delhi since November last year.

Last month, a newlywed couple ditched their car and returned home on a tractor to show their support for the protesting farmers.

