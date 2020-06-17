Wedding guest brings Covid-19

In a shocking turn of events, a bride, groom and about 85 guests were quarantined in Chhatarpur, a town in Madhya Pardesh, India, soon after the marriage was solemnized on Sunday as one of the guests, who had come from Gurugram, tested positive for Covid-19.

The reports further stated that the COVID-19 positive guest is a close relative of the bride and was tested upon his return three days ago.

The report was released on the wedding day and the administration conducted a quick search to find him.

Their search ended at a marriage pandal near Ghuvara town of the district, some 250km from Bhopal. The COVID patient was found cooking sweets for the reception of Laxmi Ahirwar and Avdhesh Ahirwar.

The groom is a farmer, and both families belong to two villages near Ghuvara town. The patient is the brother of a sarpanch.

When district officials, led by an additional collector, turned up and broke the news of a ‘Corona positive’ person among the guests, a sensation occurred at the spot.

Avdhesh, the groom, later said, “I thought the marriage would be stopped and got worried as there is no good mahurat in the coming days.” But the administration let the wedding continue and officials waited patiently as the rituals continued deep into the night. Once everything was over, it was off to the quarantine centre.

Additional collector Himanshu Chandra said, “We did not stop the marriage because of the mahurat, but decided to quarantine the bride, groom and three of their relatives at an institution.”

