Weddings, other gatherings banned in Islamabad from April 1st

ISLAMABAD: Federal capital district’s administration has banned all indoor and outdoor gatherings including marriages from 1st April, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Hamza Shafqaat after issuance of new instructions from the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) over the pandemic situation, has issued fresh notification for the federal capital territory.

The administration has notified ban on sports events, social, cultural and religious ceremonies. Islamabad administration has also disallowed gathering of public in graveyards of the city on Shab-e-Barat.

“The Assistant Commissioners will ensure enforcement of ban on gatherings in H-8 and H-11 graveyards,” according to the notification.

Moreover, the burials in graveyards will be held according to the corona standard operating procedures (SOPs), the notification said.

It is to be mentioned here that the NCOC in its session today has banned both indoor and outdoor gatherings across the country.

A special session of the NCOC with Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar in the chair took stock of the current Covid-19 situation. It ordered that “all kind of gatherings (indoor / outdoor) will be banned with immediate effect.”

“This will include all social, cultural, political, sports and other events,” the NCOC clarified. The provinces will be at liberty to implement restrictions as per the situation on ground, the NCOC said.

