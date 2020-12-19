0.22 per cent decline recorded in weekly inflation: PBS

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) has recorded a 0.22 per cent decline in weekly inflation on the basis of reduction in prices of eight essential items, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The Sensitive Price Index (SPI) is calculated on the basis of the prices of 51 essential items. The statistics showed that prices of eight items were reduced and the rates of 23 other items were maintained, whereas, the prices of 20 other items were jacked up this week.

A report compiled by the PBS said an increase was observed in the prices of food items including eggs per dozen up to Rs4.33, over Rs11 per kilogram of garlic, Rs0.84 on sugar per kg, mash pulse, banana, mutton meat and dry milk.

Read: Weekly inflation records 0.26% decline: PBS report

Another increase in prices was recorded in Rs0.20 in electricity per unit, Rs3 on petrol per litre, Rs3 on high-speed diesel (HSD) and the domestic cylinder of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG).

On the other hand, the rates of tomatoes were reduced up to Rs30 per kg, Rs13 on potato, over Rs6 on chicken, moong pulse, masoor pulse, flour and brown sugar.

