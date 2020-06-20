Weekly inflation surges by 1.02 percent

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI)-based inflation ended June 18 for the combined consumption group witnessed an increase of 1.02 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

The SPI for the week under review for the combined consumption group was recorded at 129.16 points, as against 127.85 points registered in the previous week.

During the week, prices of 7 items decreased, 22 items increased while that of 22 items remained stable.

The items, which recorded a decrease in their average prices included bananas, garlic, moong pulse, masoor pulse, gram pulse, mash pulse and sugar.

The commodities, which recorded an increase in their average prices included tomatoes, chillies, wheat flour, eggs, potatoes, lawn, long cloth, chicken, georgette, shirting, tea (prepared), onions, rice (Irri6/9), rice (Basmati broken), milk (fresh), curd, mustard oil, LPG Cylinder, milk (powdered), beef, mutton.

Similarly, the prices of the commodities that observed no change in their price during the week under review included bread, cooking oil (loose) vegetable ghee (tin), vegetable ghee (loose), salt, tea (prepared), cooked beef, cigarettes, gents sandal, gents chappal, ladies sandal, electricity charges, gas charges, firewood, energy saver, washing soap, matchbox, petrol, diesel, telephone call and toilet soap.

