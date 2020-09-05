SPI-based weekly inflation up 0.80 percent

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) based weekly inflation for the week ended on August 03, for the combined consumption group, witnessed an increase of 0.80 percent.

According to the latest data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), the SPI for the combined consumption group in the week under review witnessed an increase of 9.47 percent.

During the week, prices of 20 items decreased, 6 items increased while that of 25 items remained constant.

Read More: Consumer inflation eases to 8.2 percent in August

The commodities, which recorded increase in their average prices during the week included Tomatoes, Onions, Eggs, Chicken, Potatoes, Match Box, Garlic (Lehsun), Pulse , LPG, Cooked Beef, Firewood Whole, Curd (Dahi), Toilet Soap, Vegetable Ghee, Sufi Washing Soap, Gur, Cooking Oil, Pulse Moong ,Vegetable Ghee, Milk.

The items, which recorded a decrease in their average prices included masoor pulse, banans, sugar and mash pulse.

On September 2, the consumer price index (CPI) based monthly inflation eased at 8.2 percent in August from 9.3 percent during July due to decline in prices of essential food items, according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) report.

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics data showed that consumer price index (CPI) inflation increased by 0.6% in August as compared to an increase of 2.5% in the previous month and an increase of 1.6% in August 2019.

