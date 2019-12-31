Welcome 2020: New Year’s Eve celebrations kick off in Pakistan

Web Desk: Pakistan and rest of the world have welcomed the arrival of New Year 2020 with new hopes, wishes, and ambitions.

Bahria Town Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad organized a splendid show of fireworks. ARY News also extended its viewers New Year greetings.

The moment when the clock struck 12, everybody was on their feet as celebrations started and fireworks show across most of the cities made the atmosphere lively everywhere.

Spectacular feats of fireworks were held at several places across the country, including Karachi’s Sea View beach. A large number of revelers gathered at the places where the celebrations were organised to welcome the new year.

People in all major cities of the country prayed that 2020 will usher the country into a new era of prosperity and peace. Security measures were beefed up as a large number of revellers took to streets to celebrate this occasion.

تلخ وشیریں یادوں کےساتھ2019کاآخری سورج رخصت ملک بھرمیں شہریوں نے سورج غروب ہوتےہوئےدیکھا تلخ وشیریں یادوں کےساتھ2019کاآخری سورج رخصت ملک بھرمیں شہریوں نے سورج غروب ہوتےہوئےدیکھا#ARYNews #NewYearWithARY Posted by ARY News on Tuesday, December 31, 2019

In a surprise move for the residents of the biggest city of the country, the Sindh government has withdrawn the notification banning pillion-riding.

Happy new year! Wishing 2020 is a year of peace, especially for our brethren in Kashmir who have been victims of brutalities for so long. May 2020 be the year of tolerance, acceptance, progress and prosperity for the people of Pakistan and the world over! #happynewyear2020 — Murad Ali Shah (@MuradAliShahPPP) December 31, 2019

The new year stands before us, like a chapter in a book, waiting to be written. We can help write that story by setting goals.”

—by Melody Beattie (Happy new year friends) — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) December 31, 2019

VIDEO 🔊 It takes 26 hours for a new year to reach all parts of the globe, with celebrations beginning and ending in the Pacific pic.twitter.com/VHR5rImh4z — AFP news agency (@AFP) December 31, 2019

Around the globe

Australians greeted the new year on Wednesday with a spectacular firework display over Sydney Harbour, despite deadly wildfires which have forced thousands to seek refuge on beaches and compelled many towns to call off their celebrations.

New Zealanders were among the first to welcome 2020, with fireworks lighting up the night sky over Auckland.

Two hours later, an estimated one million revellers gathered in Sydney Harbour to enjoy the fireworks after authorities dismissed calls by some members of the public for them to be cancelled in solidarity with fire-hit areas in New South Wales, of which the city is the capital.

