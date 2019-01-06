Welfare of common man top priority: CM Buzdar   

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the welfare of common man is the top priority of his government.

Talking to different delegations, who called on him at his office on Sunday, CM Usman Buzdar said that they believe in practical work rather than hollow claims and added that a comprehensive roadmap had been developed for the progress of the province and the prosperity of people.

According to a statement released from his office, the chief minister said that the PTI government was moving toward the agenda of social and economic justice. He said that national resources will not be wasted on the showoff projects.

Usman Buzdar said that the previously resources were restricted only to a few areas and former rulers didn’t pay any heed to the issues of underprivileged areas. He said the current government would leave no stone unturned in providing facilities to the underprivileged areas.

The chief minister maintained that his government would provide all the basic facilities to remote areas and added that they will serve the masses more than their expectations.

