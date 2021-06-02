The US eastern state West Virginia has announced a new vaccination incentive lottery program for citizens to win guns, trucks and $1 million cash by taking COVID-19 jabs.

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced in a press conference that the government is going to initiate the program from June 20 to August 4 for those having the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine.

He said that the government will start the incentive program with giveaways on Father’s Day that would include scholarships to kids, trucks, guns, hunting and fishing licences and $1 million cash.

According to CNN, Governor Jim Justice urged that individuals must have had their first shot of the Covid-19 vaccine to be eligible for the drawing. “You could win something that would be phenomenal,” he said.

The US state says young people will be offered a $100 (£72) savings bond if they receive a Covid-19 vaccine. The governor said that the payment for those aged 16 to 35 will hopefully motivate them to get the jab.

Justice said that the government will give away two full, four-year scholarships to kids that are age-eligible from 12 to 25. The giveaways will also include two new custom outfitted trucks, 25 weekend getaways to state parks, five lifetime hunting and fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles, and five custom hunting shotguns.

“And also on Father’s Day, we are going to make one of you a millionaire,” he said.

The governor said that the active cases are 4,550 cases in West Virginia that is the lowest since October 27 last year. While briefing the details of vaccinations, he said that on June 1, the government has well in excess of 75% of our people that are 50 years of age or older that have received their first shot.

“Also today, we also hit 84% of our 65 years of age and older, and so we’re 1% away from a lofty, lofty goal to have 85% of our folks vaccinated that are 65 years of age and older.”

West Virginia is joining several other states and businesses across the country that have set up incentive programs in a bid to encourage people to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

