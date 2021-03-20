Westerly Wave to bring rain in most parts of country from tonight

ISLAMABAD: A strong westerly wave will likely to bring rain-wind and thunderstorm in most parts of the country, the Met Office said in a weather forecast on Saturday.

A westerly wave is likely to enter in the country on Saturday (night) and to grip upper and central parts on Sunday and may persist till Tuesday, Pakistan Meteorological Department said in a weather report.

Under the influence of this weather system, rain-wind-thunderstorm is expected in Quetta, Zhob, Ziarat, Chaman, Qila Saifullah, Sibbi, Barkhan, Kalat and Khuzdar in Balochistan, Shaheed Benazirabad, Jaccobabad, Sukkur and Larkana in upper Sindh from Saturday evening/night to Monday, the met office forecast.

Meanwhile, rain with wind or thunderstorm (with few moderate to heavy falls) is expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohat, Peshawar, Kurram, Waziristan, Bannu and Dera Ismail Khan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, D.G. Khan, Multan, Sahiwal, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Bhakkar, Layyah, Mianwali, Sargodha, Khushab, Hafizabad, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Narowal, Kasur and Okara in Punjab from Sunday to Tuesday.

Hailstorm is also expected at few places during the period.

Isolated rain-thunderstorm is also expected in Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Islamabad, Potohar region, Gujranwala, Sialkot, Hafizabad, Narowal, Lahore and Kasur on Wednesday.

Heavy rain fall may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Kashmir on Monday and Tuesday, the weather department warned.

