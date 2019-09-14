Four security personnel martyred in firing incidents on western border

RAWALPINDI: Four security officials were martyred and one wounded in two separate incidents of firing took place at western border areas, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Saturday.

The first incident took place in South Waziristan where a group of attackers opened heavy fire on a patrolling party, martyring 23-year-old sepoy Akhtar Hussain. Two attackers were killed in response attack lodged by the Pakistani security forces, said ISPR.

Three soldiers were martyred in heavy firing lodged from the Afghanistan side on the team busy in the border fencing in Dir. The martyrs include Lance Naik Saeed Ameen Afridi, Lance Naik Muhammad Shoaib Sawati and Sepoy Kashif Ali, ISPR confirmed.

The 28-year-old Lance Naik Saeed Ameen, who is martyred in the latest firing incident, belongs to the Khyber district, whereas, the martyred 31-year-old Lance Naik Muhammad Shoaib belonged to Mansehra district.

The ISPR spokesperson detailed that the martyred Sepoy Kashif Ali was 22-year-old and he belongs to Nowshera city of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).

Earlier on May 1, three Pakistan Army soldiers had martyred and seven wounded following a cross-border attack carried out by a group of terrorists in North Waziristan.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) statement, a group of 60-70 terrorists carried out an attack on the team of Pakistan Army soldiers busy in border fencing near Alora spot in the North Waziristan.

Pakistan Army made an immediate response and repulsed the terrorists in retaliation which killed many of the terrorists, ISPR said.

The martyred soldiers include Lance Naik Ali, Lance Naik Nazir and Sepoy Imdadullah.

“Pakistan will continue the process of border fencing despite difficulties. Pak Army has so far fenced more than 1,000 out of 2611 kilometres long area of the Pakistan-Afghanistan border,” the statement read.

