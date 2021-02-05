A photo shared on social media platforms has left people baffled as they are unable to figure out if it’s a man walking in the woods or a dog running towards the camera.

When you look at the photo for the first time, you will think that you are seeing what looks like a man heading into the snowy forest.

On a closer look at the optical illusion, it’s quite clear that it’s actually a black poodle dog running towards the camera.

Social media users were split over what they saw at first glance as many confused the dog’s tail as the back of a person’s head.

Definitely, it’s not a man with snow on his jacket and trousers but a black poodle dog that’s running towards the camera.

