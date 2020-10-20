‘Whatever happened to Capt Safdar is extremely shameful’: Bilawal

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said that whatever happened to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leaders Maryam Nawaz and Captain (retd) Safdar in Karachi was extremely shameful, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference after top police officers of the province went on leave, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemned the incident and added, “I am ashamed over whatever happened to Captain Safdar in my province.”

The PPP leader said that a drama was staged in the province for just chanting slogans at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

He said that the detention of Captain (retd) Safdar was tantamount to insult of the people of Sindh. The PPP leader said that the police officers were going on leave as it was a matter of their prestige. He maintained that pressure on the police force was intolerable.

“Who were the two people who took the IG along with them at 4 am from his house?”

He demanded of the concerned authorities to probe into the incident. Responding to a question, Bilawal challenged the federal government to impose governor rule in Sindh.

Earlier today, Inspector General of Police (IG) Sindh and other top police officials in the province had decided to go on leave in protest over mishandle and ridicule of the Sindh police officials in an episode involving the arrest of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Captain (retd) Safdar Awan.

According to sources privy to the matter, the IG Sindh Mushtaq Mehar had gone on leave for 15 days besides a two-month leave application from Additional Inspector General (AIG) Police Special Branch Imran Yaqoob.

