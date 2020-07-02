WhatsApp introduces animated stickers, dark mode for desktop

Facebook’s WhatsApp messaging service has announced a number of new features for its users. The new features are rolling out over the next few weeks.

One of the more notable features is dark mode, which is now available on the web and desktop versions of WhatsApp.

The social messaging app had been working on bringing animated stickers for some time now. Now the feature is also live.

The company is also adding QR codes as a way to add new contacts, rather than entering their phone number manually.

The all-new features confirmed by Whatsapp in a post that are rolling out over the next few weeks:

Animated Stickers: Stickers are one of the fastest-growing ways people communicate on WhatsApp, with billions sent every day. We are rolling out new animated sticker packs that are even more fun and expressive.

QR codes: We are making it easier than ever to add a new contact. Soon when you meet someone new, you will be able to scan their QR code to add them to your contacts. No more tapping in their digits one at a time.



Dark mode for WhatsApp web and desktop: The incredibly popular Dark Mode theme now extends to your computer. WhatsApp rolled out its long-awaited dark mode on Android back in March

Improvements to group video calls: With now up to 8 people on a video call, we’ve made it easier to focus on whoever you want by letting you press and hold to maximize a participant’s video to full screen. We also added a video icon in group chats of 8 or less, so you can easily start a group video call with 1-tap.

Status comes to KaiOS: KaiOS users can now enjoy the popular feature that lets you share updates that disappear after 24 hours.

