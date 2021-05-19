Your archived WhatsApp chats might disappear for good with new update

CALIFORNIA: Famous messaging app WhatsApp, which accounts for about two billion users has reportedly been working on a new feature in its anticipated update that will have the archived chats disappear when it deems them unnecessary.

The tech news website AndroidPolice, cites WABetainfo, in reporting the Facebook-owned messaging platform is working on a way to clear the clutter of user’s WhatsApp.

At the moment, the users archive conversations to organize their app but a survey on the server-side suggests that WhatsApp is testing some improvements in the feature for its beta 2.21.11.1 version.

When the users feel like accessing the archived chats they can do so by scrolling down to the very bottom of their thread. But when a new message is sent or arrives in the archived conversation, the chat in question is removed from the archive list and sent back to the top.

The website reported that WhatsApp is testing a new toggle that will stop conversations from being reinstated from the archive even when a new message is received.

Once the feature is up and available, the user can switch it on from the archive screen or by heading to Settings > Chats.

Once enabled, the archive section will be moved from the bottom of the chat list to the top for easier access, although this may get in the way somewhat.

The feature was spotted in WhatsApp beta 2.21.11.1, but until now it’s only a server-side rollout which will not be widely accessible till it is rolled out globally

