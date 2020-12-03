WhatsApp introduces custom wallpapers for individual chats

Facebook-owned WhatsApp messaging app having over 2 billion users introduced an exciting custom wallpaper, separate backgrounds for light and dark mode, sticker search, and much more for its users.

According to an official press release from the company, the updates would be available to users this week, however, some iOS WhatsApp users have seen them appear in the app already.

You can now set a different wallpaper for each contact or group you have in WhatsApp, which makes it even easier to identify who you’re talking to and makes the experience within the app more personal.

WhatsApp users will also find a new option to set different images as wallpapers for light and dark modes.

To set this wallpaper, firstly open the chat, then click on the three dots at the top right, then go to the wallpaper section. At this point, custom wallpapers show four categories including bright, dark, solid, and my photos. Then select the wallpaper and download it then you can now simply put it in your background. You can select different wallpaper for a different chat.

You can get WhatsApp for free on the App Store.

