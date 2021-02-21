WhatsApp explains what happens if users don’t agree to its privacy changes

Back in January, Facebook’s WhatsApp informed users it was preparing a new privacy policy, under which it could share limited user data with Facebook and its group firms.

The new privacy terms sparked a global outcry and sent users to rival apps Telegram and Signal, among others, prompting WhatsApp to delay the new policy launch to May and to clarify the update was focused on allowing users to message with businesses and would not affect personal conversations.

In its latest blog, the company explained that if users refused the new terms after May 15, then, for a few weeks, users would be able to receive calls and notifications, but won’t be able to read or send messages from the app.

However, once the deadline hits and you haven’t hit the ‘ACCEPT’ button, your account will be classified as inactive. And inactive accounts are automatically deleted after 120 days

Here’s what WhatsApp classifies as inactivity on its official FAQ page:

You can still accept the updates after May 15th. Our policy related to inactive users will apply.

Before May 15th, you can export your chat history on Android or iPhone, and download a report of your account. If you’d like to delete your account on Android, iPhone, or KaiOS, we hope you reconsider.

It is something we cannot reverse as it erases your message history, removes you from all of your WhatsApp groups, and deletes your WhatsApp backups.

Facebook’s WhatsApp said on Thursday it will go ahead with its controversial privacy policy update but will allow users to read it at “their own pace” and will also display a banner providing additional information.

WhatsApp said it will start reminding users to review and accept updates to keep using the messaging platform.

“We’ve also included more information to try and address concerns we’re hearing,” it added.

