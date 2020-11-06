ISLAMABAD: People using multimedia messaging app WhatsApp beware of new hacking modus operandi which is reported to penetrate into your account via a single message.

According to officials in Pakistan, the incidence of WhatsApp hacking has surged with more people than ever complaining against the notorious activity in the country.

According to the reported incidents, the target is likely to receive a message from a friendly contact asking them to share a code that the target may get from a variety of other sources.

Once the malware code is sent from a WhatsApp number, the person perpetrating the hack will get access to the target’s account.

It is highly advised by the relevant authorities to never respond to such messages requesting any codes from your WhatsApp account for this may prove fatal for your account’s security firewall.

READ: WhatsApp gets disappearing messages feature

Separately, it was reported on ARY News earlier that WhatsApp has finally launched its much-awaited “Disappearing Messages” feature with a time limit of seven days before the message gets automatically deleted.

In a blog post, WhatsApp said the disappearing messages function is now official and will be rolled out during this month to its 2-billion plus users.

The feature is available for individual as well as group chats. However, in group chats, the group admins will be able to enable disappearing messages in group chats.

Comments

comments