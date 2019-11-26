WhatsApp rolls out new feature for iOS users

The Facebook-owned WhatsApp has rolled out new features for iPhone users.

According to media reports, the latest update Whatsapp version 2.19.120 will now notify users about an incoming WhatsApp call when they are on another call.

This means that users will now be able to receive another WhatsApp call while they are already on one call. The feature is rolling out on iPhones right now and one can update the app on App Store for iPhones.

Earlier, the receivers didn’t get a call waiting notification if they were already on another call.

The new iOS update also comes with the updated ‘chats’ screen design to ‘make it easier to quickly scan your messages’.

The messaging app also introduces a new privacy upgrade which will stop you from being pulled into group chats you don’t want to be a part of.

However, the much-awaited dark mode feature is still not rolled out.

