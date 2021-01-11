WhatsApp alert: Hoax message about virus can ‘hack your phone in 10 seconds’
National Information Technology Board (NITB) has warned WhatsApp users they could be hit by a hack spreading across the world.
“A malicious video named Argentina is circulating on WhatsApp that shows COVID-19 curve is flattening in Argentina,” the board warned in a tweet.
“Do not open the link as it hacks your phone in 10 seconds and it cannot be stopped in anyway,” it further added.
WhatsApp on their website has guidance on how to deal with hoax messages and tell-tale signs of how to spot one.
- The sender claims to be affiliated with WhatsApp
- The message content includes instructions to forward the message.
- The message claims you can avoid punishment, like account suspension, if you forward the message.
- The message content includes a reward or gift from WhatsApp or another person.
It is pertinent to mention here that many users are criticising the Facebook-owned app WhatsApp after it’s new policy update has raised security concerns.
Signal and Telegram messaging apps are seeing a sudden increase in demand after larger rival WhatsApp’s updated terms of service raised eyebrows on social media.