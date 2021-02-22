How to use multiple WhatsApp accounts on same smartphone?

The popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp is officially allowing one account to be activated on a smartphone, however, the number of accounts can be increased on the same phone through a few workarounds.

By following these steps, the users can also use multiple active accounts of WhatsApp on the same smartphone having dual SIM cards.

Whatsapp Business app

The safest and simplest workaround for using multiple accounts is installing its WhatsApp Business application which is available on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store.

The app developed by WhatsApp makers by themselves which allows users to maintain two accounts separately for personal and professional work without getting banned.

Parallel Space app

There are several applications on Android with different names and features which emulates a parallel space to run an app including App Cloner, Dual Apps, Parallel Spaces and others.

A user can choose alternative applications such as Parallel Space in case none of the said features are available to your smartphone.

GB WhatsApp

Another method would be fruitful for the people willing to run multiple accounts on the same device, however, it is least recommended as it increases risks for users to get banned.

GB WhatsApp, an unofficial mod, allows using an additional installation of WhatsApp on your phone and run multiple accounts.

The Android application is not available on the Google Play Store for obvious reasons but it can be manually installed on the smartphone through APK.

