Facebook-owned instant messaging platform WhatsApp has retreated again from its plan to force users to accept new terms.

In a new statement posted on its website, WhatsApp says users won’t lose any functionality if they fail to accept its new privacy policy by May 15th.

“No one will have their accounts deleted or lose functionality of WhatsApp on May 15th because of this update,” said WhatsApp in a statement.

The Facebook-owned company also said that though most WhatsApp users had accepted the terms of the updated privacy policy, some have not had the chance to do so.

“We’ve spent the last few months working to clear up confusion and misinformation. As a reminder this update does not impact the privacy of personal messages for anyone,” the spokesperson said.

But users will get “persistent” reminders about the policy and may lose some functionality if they fail to accept the new terms.

“After giving everyone time to review, we’re continuing to remind those who haven’t had the chance to do so to review and accept,” the web page said.

Back in February, WhatsApp announced that it had delayed the new policy launch to May from February.

Facebook has been rolling out business tools on WhatsApp over the past year as it moves to boost revenue from higher-growth units like WhatsApp and Instagram while knitting together e-commerce infrastructure across the company.

