WhatsApp’s new privacy policy: Pakistan announces to develop its own messaging app

KARACHI: After WhatsApp’s new policy update has raised security concerns, Pakistan has decided to develop its own messaging app, which will include all modern communication features including messages, voice calls and videos, ARY News reported.

The app will be developed by the Ministry of Information Technology and IT experts. The work on the project will start after getting approval from the federal cabinet.

The app would ensure complete protection of the people’s data and messages while the user’s personal information will not be shared with anyone as well.

The users will be able to register with the app using their mobile and CNIC numbers, according to the IT ministry.

Speaking exclusively with ARY News program Bakhabar Savera, IT Expert Fawad Riaz hailed the decision and said that Pakistan should have developed it’s own locally made messaging app earlier.

“Pakistan should have focused on its local economy earlier and promoted its locally-developed apps,” he said and added world will only look towards us [Pakistan] when we would develop our local domestic market.

He further said that Pakistan should develop a WeChat like multi-purpose messaging application.

According to IT ministry, in the first phase, the app will be launched in major cities after being developed on an experimental basis.

It is pertinent to mention here that many users are criticising the Facebook-owned app WhatsApp after it’s new policy update has raised security concerns.

Signal and Telegram messaging apps are seeing a sudden increase in demand after larger rival WhatsApp’s updated terms of service raised eyebrows on social media.

