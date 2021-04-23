WhatsApp plans to introduce self-destructing photo, video feature

WhatsApp is bringing new features to enhance security of its users and this time it plans to roll out self-destructing photo, video feature soon, enabling users to send videos more privately.

The details on the update has been shared by WABetaInfo, sharing that the messaging app has rolled out a beta version for Android and has submitted the update through the Google Play Beta Program — bringing the version up to 2.21.9.3.

It shares that WhatsApp is working on an alert to introduce the feature, when it will be enabled.

WhatsApp explains that this feature will help sending photos and videos more privately, because recipients can only open your photo or video once, before it disappears.

WhatsApp intends to specify that recipients can still take screenshots to save the self-destructing media: so we can understand that they do not want to implement a screenshot or video capture detection feature in WhatsApp for this type of media.

The feature is under development for iOS and Android and it will be available in a future update.

