Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


WhatsApp tests disappearing messages in new update

WhatsApp, disappearing messages, new feature

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to set messages to self-destruct after they are sent. 

The new ‘disappearing messages’ update intends to preserve the privacy of conversations as it allows messages to be sent but gets rid of the record, reports Independent. This is useful for users who want to send a sensitive piece of information.

Users will be able to set a time limit on the messages and they will be deleted automatically to avoid messages from being copied or screen grabbed.

Currently, the feature only appears to be available in group chats and allows you to set messages to delete after either 5 seconds or an hour.

The feature is in the development stage and is not available to everyone on the beta just yet, according to WABetaInfo.

As of now, it’s not clear whether the company will make the new feature available for everyone or not.

Messaging app Telegram and Gmail have a similar feature.

Comments

comments

You might also like
ScienceTechnology

German ministries fail to agree details of climate deal – sources

ScienceTechnology

Huawei phones lose access to install Google’s apps – Bloomberg

ScienceTechnology

PUBG cross-play is now live on PS4 and Xbox One

ScienceTechnology

Twitter, TweetDeck suffer global outage, thousands hit


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close