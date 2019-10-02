WhatsApp tests disappearing messages in new update

WhatsApp is working on a new feature that will allow users to set messages to self-destruct after they are sent.

The new ‘disappearing messages’ update intends to preserve the privacy of conversations as it allows messages to be sent but gets rid of the record, reports Independent. This is useful for users who want to send a sensitive piece of information.

Users will be able to set a time limit on the messages and they will be deleted automatically to avoid messages from being copied or screen grabbed.

Currently, the feature only appears to be available in group chats and allows you to set messages to delete after either 5 seconds or an hour.

The feature is in the development stage and is not available to everyone on the beta just yet, according to WABetaInfo.

As of now, it’s not clear whether the company will make the new feature available for everyone or not.

Messaging app Telegram and Gmail have a similar feature.

