WhatsApp users who don’t accept new policy can continue using app

WhatsApp now won’t limit the functionality of the messaging app if any of the users don’t accept the new privacy policy. Earlier this month, the Facebook-owned company asserted that users will start losing access to most of the features if they fail to accept the policy after May 15.

“Given recent discussions with various authorities and privacy experts, we want to make clear that we will not limit the functionality of how WhatsApp works for those who have not yet accepted the update,” a WhatsApp spokesperson said.

In a blog post, WhatsApp confirmed that the majority of users who have seen the new privacy policy update have already accepted it. Furthermore, those who still haven’t accepted the policy will continue to get reminders.

“We’ll continue to display a notification in WhatsApp providing more information about the update and reminding those who haven’t had a chance to do so to review and accept.

The new policy is about the messages you sent to businesses via WhatsApp will be shared with Facebook too. This basically means that messaging a business on WhatsApp is not the same as one-on-one chat with your friends and family. The personal chats will remain private and no one can access them as the platform is end-to-end encrypted.

WhatsApp has even clearly mentioned that it won’t delete your account if you don’t accept the update.

