WhatsApp Web to get voice, video call support

The Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp is working to bring voice and video calls on its web version, according to a new report by WABetaInfo.

Currently, the feature is only available on mobile apps.

When users will receive a call on the web, a notification will pop up, allowing users to accept or decline the call. A different window appears when you make a call; it’s smaller and features controls to mute your mic and hang up.

It’s unclear if pending video calls will preview the users’ video feeds like the phone app.

Further, Group voice and video calls are also supported but will likely have to adhere to the eight-person limit set across WhatsApp.

WABetaInfo believes web and desktop call support could be ready “soon.

Earlier, WhatsApp launched “Always Mute” feature that replaces the “1-year” option when muting a chat.

Multimedia messaging app WhatsApp is reportedly also working on in-app support to let users instantly report whenever they come across a problem on when the platform or when it stops working.

WhatsApp new versions for Android may include in-app support for reporting problems. The messaging platform is currently developing a feature that allows communicating with the technical support team.

