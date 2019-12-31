WhatsApp’s ‘Delete Message’ feature will work only for group chats

WhatsApp was earlier spotted to be working on a new ‘Delete Messages’ feature that will essentially self-destroy chats after a specified time.

The Delete messages feature that was previously spotted in Android beta version 2.19.348 has been discovered in WhatsApp for iOS beta but there’s a chance.

In the latest beta version of iOS, it was revealed that WhatsApp completely changed the purpose of the self-disappearing message feature and made it more limited by only making it available in WhatsApp groups and not to individual chats.

This new feature specifically aimed for WhatsApp groups could help the users to save phone storage by deleting old messages automatically after a specified time period.

As per WABetaInfo, admins will be able to select a time frame for which they want the messages to last before they get automatically deleted.

Notably, admins will also have the option to turn off the feature.

WhatsApp is also rolling out the much-awaited Dark Mode feature and reportedly some of its users have already tested it.

In the latest reports posted by WABetaInfo report, a blog that tracks WhatsApp developments, the Facebook-owned social messaging app is working on rolling out the dark mode. However, the feature is ready for some users who are using the Android Beta version of the app.

It is also important to know that the Dark Mode feature is still under development and the official release of the same is not yet announced.

