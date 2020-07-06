Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Availability of wheat at affordable price govt’s top priority: PM Imran

 ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed the authorities to ensure availability of wheat at reasonable price across the country, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting, PM Imran directed to ensure wheat’s obstacle free inter-province movement and added that unhindered availability of the commodity is the top priority of the government.

He directed all the provincial chief secretaries under the chairmanship of Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam to evolve a coordinated strategy to ensure sufficient stock of wheat in every province as per its needs along with uniform prices of wheat and flour in all the federating units.

Read More: Fed govt warned of flour crisis ahead over new wheat policy

The prime minister directed that farmer and common citizen should be the axis of this strategy as elements involved in profiteering and hoarding in the past had deprived the farmer of his due profit in the past, while the common citizen was compelled to buy flour at higher rates.

 On the occasion, he ordered to adopt a zero tolerance policy against adulteration and directed to take effective action against hoarders of sugar in light of the joint investigation team’s report.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

Alleged MQM-L target killer makes shocking claims

Pakistan

Sindh govt releases Uzair Baloch, Nisar Morai, Baldia Factory Fire JIT reports

Pakistan

Pakistan, China ink accord for construction of 700MW Azad Pattan power project

Pakistan

PM Imran Khan forms body to facilitate construction sector, housing projects


ARY NEWS URDU