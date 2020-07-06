Availability of wheat at affordable price govt’s top priority: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday directed the authorities to ensure availability of wheat at reasonable price across the country, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting, PM Imran directed to ensure wheat’s obstacle free inter-province movement and added that unhindered availability of the commodity is the top priority of the government.

He directed all the provincial chief secretaries under the chairmanship of Minister for National Food Security Syed Fakhar Imam to evolve a coordinated strategy to ensure sufficient stock of wheat in every province as per its needs along with uniform prices of wheat and flour in all the federating units.

The prime minister directed that farmer and common citizen should be the axis of this strategy as elements involved in profiteering and hoarding in the past had deprived the farmer of his due profit in the past, while the common citizen was compelled to buy flour at higher rates.

On the occasion, he ordered to adopt a zero tolerance policy against adulteration and directed to take effective action against hoarders of sugar in light of the joint investigation team’s report.

