Wheat bags worth Rs seven billion go missing in Sindh

KARACHI: As many as 1,68000 metric tons of wheat bags have been reported missing from the storage facilities in Sindh, ARY News reported on Thursday.

This is the biggest theft of the wheat from government’s storage facility in Sindh, which costs Rs 7 billion.

According to the document available with ARY News, the chief secretary Sindh has handed over the matter for an inquiry to the anti-corruption department.

It mat be noted that the Sindh government has set target of 1.4 million tons wheat procurement this year.

On April 10, last year, the Anti-Corruption Establishment Sindh had revealed that wheat worth Rs620 million was sold illegally from warehouses of the Food Department in Dadu.

This was disclosed when a team of the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) raided nine different warehouses of the Food Department in Dadu. The ACE team had included the assistant and deputy directors also.

During the raid, the ACE team had found 0.194 million sacks of wheat worth Rs620 million missing.

