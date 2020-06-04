Wheat flour prices register increase of Rs200 per 20kg in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Wheat flour prices have been jacked up in Peshawar by Rs 200 on 20kg bag, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, the prices of the flour have also been jacked up in Faisalabad and Quetta by Rs 20 per kg. The recent increase in the flour prices has added to misery of the people in this situation of pandemic.

Last week, an increase of 230 rupees in the price of wheat flour was recorded per 40 kilograms (kg) in Lahoare.

A sack of 20kg wheat flour was being sold at Rs900 whereas the previous value for the same amount of flour was Rs785.

Flour mill owners had said that the price of wheat flour was not increased in the previous month due to the holy month of Ramzan.

They also said that wheat flour could not be sold on previously set prices due to the current price of wheat which has seen an increase.

