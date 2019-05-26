Wheat scam: NAB arrests flour mill owner in Gambat

KHAIRPUR: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Sukkur in a raid in Gambat on Sunday morning arrested a flour mill owner, ARY News reported.

The NAB officials arrested Abdul Hameed Sheikh from Gambat in district Khairpur over allegations of misappropriation in government wheat worth of several million rupees.

The NAB officials after arrest of the mill-owner registered its entry at Gambat police station, and left with for Sukkur with the arrested accused.

According to NAB sources, accused Abdul Hameed Sheikh was involved in fraud in sale and purchase of the government owned wheat.

The accountability bureau was inquiring into corruption allegations against the accused.

The NAB team arrested him after his return from Karachi.

The bureau will further investigate into the matter, NAB officials said.

It is to mention here that a scam involving procurement of wheat and misappropriation of jute bags worth multi-billion-rupee has hit the Sindh food department after hundreds of thousands of bags are unaccounted or misappropriated.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), had sealed several warehouses in upper Sindh’s Larkana and Sukkur regions recently after counting of bags.

The Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) also lodged FIRs in Dadu, Sanghar and Karachi against flour mill owners, food officials and other private persons.

NAB’s inquiries are likely to culminate into a reference against unscrupulous elements involved in the scam.

