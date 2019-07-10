White House confirms PM Imran’s US visit

WASHINGTON: The White House confirmed on Wednesday US President Donald J. Trump will welcome Prime Minister Imran Khan to his residence on July 22, putting an end to speculations surrounding the latter’s visit to Washington.

“The visit will focus on strengthening cooperation between the United States and Pakistan to bring peace, stability, and economic prosperity to a region that has seen far too much conflict,” said a statement issued by the White House today.

It said President Trump and Prime Minister Khan will discuss a range of issues, including counterterrorism, defense, energy, and trade, with the goal of creating the conditions for a peaceful South Asia and an enduring partnership between the two countries.

A day earlier, a US State Department spokesperson had said the White House has not yet confirmed the visit, triggering confusion as to whether PM Imran Khan will actually be meeting President Trump or not.

Responding to a question regarding PM Khan’s visit, Morgan Ortagus said: “To my knowledge, that has actually not been confirmed by the White House. I know that I have read the same reports that you have, but I would reach out to the White House to confirm or not confirm that visit, but that’s — we don’t have anything to announce here from the State Department.”

Pakistan Foreign Office spokesman issued a statement earlier today, calling for caution against speculations about the prime minister’s tour.

“We wish to caution against speculation about PM’s visit,” Dr Mohammad Faisal said in a tweet.

“We are in close contact with the U.S. side. As per practice, formal announcements are made at the appropriate time,” he added.

