‘White tiger’ spotted on Maryland highway turns out be ‘lifelike-figurine’

Police in Maryland while responding to a call from a driver about a white tiger sitting on a highway wall arrived to find the reported big cat was a life-sized tiger figurine.

The Montgomery County Department of Police said a driver on Interstate 270 called 911 to report a tiger was perched on a jersey wall near Montrose Road.

White and black striped, the tiger displayed a calm gaze and confident expression as the fast-moving traffic moved by.

A Rockville City Police officer was the first to arrive on the scene and discovered the reported white tiger was “a large, lifelike, figurine,” the department of police said.

The question of how and why the figurine came to appear on the interstate remains a mystery.

“We’re happy to report that the tiger has been adopted by MCP’s 1st District officers and has found a new perch at the station – where he is sure to only interrupt foot traffic,” the department tweeted.

