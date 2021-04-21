WHO lauds ‘excellent’ arrangements at Pakistan Covid vaccination centres

ISLAMABAD: World Health Organisation (WHO) Representative in Pakistan Dr Palitha Mahipala on Wednesday lauded Pakistan’s Covid-19 vaccination efforts.

Taking to Twitter, he said: “I appreciate efforts of the Government of Pakistan for rolling out COVID-19 vaccination including vaccination of foreigners in the National Vaccine Deployment Plan & making excellent arrangements at the vaccination centers across Pakistan, with Covid-19 Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in place.”

Pakistan started vaccinating people in the age group 50-59 against COVID-19 today. The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) last week decided to start vaccination of citizens aged from 50 to 59 from April 21 (today).

Pakistan is expected to receive two million doses of COVID vaccine from China by April 24.

Quoting sources, ARY News reported that the vaccine would start arriving in the country from April 21 (today), and out of the two million doses, 1.5 million would be purchased from China while 500,000 would be provided as a gift from the neighbouring country.

