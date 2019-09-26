WHO hands over medicines to Pakistan for quake victims

ISLAMABAD: World Health Organization (WHO) has handed over medicines and surgical equipment to Pakistan for the earthquake victims of Mirpur.

A ceremony to this effect was held in Islamabad, Radio Pakistan reported.

Special Assistant on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza said the World Health Organization has always stood by Pakistan in difficult times.

The Special Assistant directed to immediately dispatch the medicines and surgical equipment provided by the World Body to the quake-affected Mirpur.

Three medical teams of the Ministry of National Health Services are working in Mirpur.

The death toll from Tuesday’s earthquake has rose to 38, with more than 600 injured so far as rescue activities are underway in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

Earlier today, at least 50 individuals suffered injuries in Azad Jammu and Kashmir’s Mirpur city after a shallow tremor hit Mirpur.

As per details, the intensity of aftershocks was recorded at 4.4-magnitude while the depth was 12 kilometers.

According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre, the aftershocks will continue to affect the quake-hit area for a few more days.

Comments

comments