“Who takes JIT seriously!” Zardari smiles off Waseem Badami’s question

LARKANA: Known for his witty remarks, former president Asif Ali Zardari responded with a grin on his face over the proceedings of mega money laundering case, saying, “who takes JIT [Joint Investigation Team] seriously!”

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman was exclusively speaking to ARY News‘ senior anchor Waseem Badami in a special show of his program 11th Hour in Garhi Khuda Baksh, where the party’s leadership has gathered to commemorate the 11th death anniversary of former premier Benazir Bhutto.

As Waseem Badmi approached Zardari for his reaction on the recent findings of the JIT tasked to probe PPP leaders and others in fake bank accounts case, the seasoned politician plainly retorted that no one takes a serious account on such JIT.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of PPP, also complained, “the JIT report does not include our point of view.”

Drawing reference from the corruption cases against ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, Bilawal pointed out that the people of Punjab has also rejected all actions against the supreme leader of Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N).

The Supreme Court on Dec 24 issued a notice to Asif Ali Zardari after a joint investigation team pointed to the Zardari Group and Omni Group’s involvement in the mega money laundering scam.

The apex court has directed the PPP co-chairman to submit his replies until Dec 31.

Comments

comments