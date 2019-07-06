Next Senate chairman will be from PML-N: sources

ISLAMABAD: The opposition parties’ Rahbar Committee has begun deliberations on potential candidates for the slot of Senate chairman, reported ARY News.

Sources relayed the committee has asked the PML-N, being a majority party in the upper house of Parliament, to moot two names for the top position of the chairman.

PML-N senators Raja Zafarul Haq, Mussadiq Malik, and two other names are being discussed for the slot.

It has been agreed that the PML-N will relinquish the slot of the opposition leader in the upper house of Parliament after its candidate is elected as Senate chairman.

The committee is also pondering over possible candidates for the position of the opposition leader.

Senate deputy chairman Saleem Mandviwalla, however, will not be de-seated.

Earlier, on July 5, the Rehbar Committee had decided to submit a resolution in Senate for removal of chairman Sadiq Sanjrani on July 09.

Talking to media Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI) leader Akram Khan Durrani, who was presiding over the meeting said that the name of the opposition’s candidate for the top slot of the upper house will be decided in the next session of the opposition parties on July 11.

He said the convener of the Rehbar Committee will be nominated from each party for a period of two months and he has been unanimously named as the first head of the committee.

Comments

comments